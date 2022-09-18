Center Point-Urbana volleyball is 2-0 in the WaMaC West after defeating rival Benton 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 at home on Thursday.
“We definitely came out strong, playing with the enthusiasm, energy and competitiveness I know we can,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “It’s exciting to see those things click more and more this season.”
CPU’s hot start saw them cruise to their 25-14 start behind a strategic block against Benton junior Piper Nelson, one of Class 3A’s kill leaders. Halac noted blockers were able to get set up and close to limit Nelson, pressuring Nelson and the Bobcats into errors.
“We know [Nelson] is going to roll tough swings and throw in a few tips,” Halac said. “She got a few through but I thought our block did a great job at getting there. Our defense picked up a lot of what else she threw over as well.”
The Bobcats made their adjustments and pushed to a 11-9 start in the second set. The Stormin’ Pointers rallied back with a 7-1 run and maintained their lead through the set. Benton gave no quarter in the third set and kept it tight until the final volleys.
“They scrapped well, got balls up on shots we thought would go down,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “They were ready to go, we were not. We have to be more aggressive to take teams out of their game. We settled down in the second and third sets and played competitively.”
Nelson finished with 14 kills and 14 digs. Senior Olivia Janss had 18 digs and junior Emma Townsley 18 digs and 15 assists.
CPU senior Taylor Luscomb had 11 kills and five digs, sophomore Sydney Maue eight kills and sophomore Logan Keller 16 assists. The Stormin’ Pointers had 13 blocks in the win.
“We’re making some smart shots off of those scramble plays to keep it in play, and not just waste that effort that we just had defensively,” Halac said. “The girls are doing an awesome job of finding ways to keep rallies going.”
Benton (13-14) will host Vinton-Shellsburg (20-9) and CPU (8-9) will travel to South Tama on Tuesday.