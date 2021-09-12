Serving difficulties hampered CPU volleyball in a 3-0 (20-25, 22-25, 21-25) loss at South Tama on Thursday as the Stormin’ Pointers dropped their second WaMaC West game of the season.
“South Tama has always been a scrappy team,” coach Michelle Halac said. “They’re going to get those balls up you’re sure are kills. We knew to be prepared for that. If we can’t keep serves in and [South Tama] plays their hearts out, it’s tough to score points against that.”
Missed serves kept CPU down in the first set and unable to string together rallies. The Stormin’ Pointers improved on their serving in the second set and appeared poised to tie the match up with a six point lead. Defensive mistakes cost the Stormin’ Pointers the lead and the Trojans went up 2-0.
“This whole night was a good example of why we need to play scrappy too and be more aware defensively,” Halac said. “We need to take chances on balls we don’t think we can get to, getting a hand underneath. When South Tama went on runs, that’s when we needed to take care of things on our side.”
The third set remained close as CPU attempted a comeback behind eight kills and two blocks from senior Sophie Gaffney. CPU went 54 of 65 serving as they fell to South Tama. Freshman libero Gracie Hoskins totaled 14 digs and senior Keely Franck five aces. Freshman Addy Tupa and sophomore Paige Foltz each finished with six kills.
“We just made too many errors on our side, and those types of situations generated more points for South Tama,” Halac said. “We keep improving different aspects of our game. With so many different age groups on this team, we’re still working to figure out how to gel out roles.”
CPU (2-12) went 1-3 in Saturday’s tournament at Linn Mar. The Stormin’ Pointers will travel to Williamsburg on Thursday and will compete in a tournament at Dike-New Hartford on Saturday.