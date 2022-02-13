Coach Rob Levis saw a lot of potential in the 2021-22 season for the Vinton-Shellsburg/Center Point-Urbana swim team. After getting an impressive four events to State in 2021, Levis knew the returning talent could repeat or exceed last year’s success.
“We had lofty goals coming into the season,” Levis said. “We didn’t get all of them, but we sure had a great year. A second place finish in our conference and our highest ever. Three individual events and one relay to State. We won more meets than we lost. These guys did a great job from start to finish.”
The Stormin’ Vikes matched last year with four events to State, a notable accomplishment in an open class sport dominated by larger school districts. As qualifiers piled in to the pool at the University of Iowa Rec and Wellness Center on Friday and Saturday, VS was among the smallest teams there.
“We went into State with the goal of beating our seed times,” Levis said. “A lot of big schools don’t shoot for their PRs at Districts, so their best times come at State. We see them drop times significantly, and we have to compete with that.”
CPU senior Carter Kirtz started things off for the Stormin’ Vikes on Friday with a 24th place finish in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:01.8. Kirtz had been disqualified from the event last season, but had no difficulty competing this season.
Next up, junior Ian Allsup finished 26th in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 22.36 in his first individual qualifying event of his career. Allsup swam alongside Kirtz and older brother Isaac last season.
“Ian has been very good and has a chance to be excellent,” Levis said. “He’s focused on taking that next step. That means more than just going to State. That means leading another relay back next year, getting a second individual event or qualifying for the second day.”
Kirtz ended Friday with eighth place in the 100 Breaststroke prelims with a time of 58.49, which qualified him for the finals the next day.
“We’ve had guys that last few years who are exceptionally talented,” Levis said. “Carter is certainly one of them. He’s a key part of what we’ve done. If you take his worth ethic and natural ability, that’s what’s been a part of our success over his years qualifying.”
Saturday saw the 200 Medley Relay of Bradyn Schlief, Kirtz, Allsup and Zearley swim their best race of the season with a time of 1:41.5, putting them in 16th overall.
“They were able to jump from being seeded 20th to finishing 16th by taking a second off their time,” Levis said. “They nailed it.”
Kirtz finished eighth in the championship heat of the 100 Breaststroke, medaling in the event for the second straight year in what Levis called “a phenomenal accomplishment.”
“Carter, Logan and Bradyn will graduate and those are three really tough guys to replace,” Levis said. “They don’t grow guys like that on trees here. I’m proud of all these guys for making their senior year fun and extremely exciting.”
Allsup will return for senior year next season and Levis stated the Stormin’ Vikes will need others to “step up” if they hope to get another relay to State in 2023.
“Everyone has to get better,” Levis said. “We do have some really good pieces coming back I hope are ready to take the next step.”