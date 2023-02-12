IOWA CITY — There were a lot of guys in tears yesterday.
Not because any of the events from the VS-CPU swim team swam poorly at the 2023 State Swim meet on the University of Iowa campus this past weekend, but rather the realization a special season had come to an end.
“It was a great day, but also a sad day,” coach Rob Levis said. “I don’t think the expectations were quite as high. We lost three terrific guys (to graduation) last season, but guys this year stepped up and we were able to get four events to State for the third year in a row. We had a fantastic season to be proud of.”
The Stormin’ Vikes made waves the first day of the meet on Friday as senior Ian Allsup, swimming in his third State meet of his career, beat his seeding not one, but twice, in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke. He finished 15th in the 100 Free with a time of 48.24, moving him up three places from his seeding. Allsup turned around later in the day to go from a 27th seed in the 100 Back to finish 16th in the prelims with a time of 54.33, matching his own school record according to Levis. Allsup would hold those placings in Saturday’s consolation finals. The senior is the first VS swimmer to compete in four events at State in program history.
“Ian has tied two school records, including his own, in a six day window,” Levis said. “There are 11 event records we recognize and Ian has tied or holds eight of them. We’ve had four relays go to State since 1998. Ian has been on all of them. What a career.”
Allsup was the lone returning athlete from last season’s 200 Medley relay. VS-CPU rebuilt the relay with Wes Farrell, Ian Vrba and James DeSmet, winning a conference championship last month and qualifying for State a week before for the third consecutive season. Seeded 21st, the Stormin’ Vikes moved up a place with a time of 1:42.74. The 200 Free relay of Allsup, DeSmet, Brayden Beck and Ian Vrba came into Saturday seeded last and were disqualified after an early exchange.
“Our exchanges in the 200 Free were not good at Districts, so we wanted to be more aggressive this last time,” Levis said. “One guy was a 10th of a second off. Our exchanges were fantastic. I’d rather us finish 24th being aggressive then finish 24th not being aggressive.”
This year’s meet marked the first time in school history two VS relays made it to State. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of Center Point-Urbana students Beck and DeSmet stepping up this season, according to Levis.
“No one cares what school they’re from,” Levis said. “They’ve all developed friendships and bonds since we first welcomed a young man named Tristan Miller to the program six years ago. We’ve had captains from both schools. They’ve been major contributors and we appreciate the partnership.”
In an open class sport such as swimming, even reaching the State meet is considered an accomplishment. But Levis did not want his swimmers to stop there.
“It’s always tough to compete at this meet,” Levis said. “We’re the little guys. But we stress that we earned this trip. Don’t be satisfied with just being there. Go out and push yourself. Ian Allsup did something no one else has ever done at our school. We got two relays to State. This is our third season in a row having four events down there. What a fantastic season.”