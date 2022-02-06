Vinton-Shellsburg/Center Point-Urbana swimming achieved one of its most successful seasons ever in 2021, qualifying four events for the State Swimming meet and capping it off with several school records and a state medalist.
But 2022 may very well supplant last year’s achievements, the Stormin’ Vikes again qualified four events at Saturday’s District Meet at Linn-Mar, including the 200 Medley Relay, Carter Kirtz in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke and Ian Allsup in the 50 Freestyle. Add that on top of being in one of the state’s fastest Districts, and the Stormin’ Vikes are only more impressive.
“We had a strong District,” coach Rob Levis said. “All three Cedar Rapids schools were there. Linn Mar hosted. Marshalltown is traditionally very strong. When you look at the times it took to be in the top six, that shows just how deep this District was.”
The 200 Medley of Bradyn Schlief, Kirtz, Allsup and Logan Zearley placed fifth to start the day, a mere seven hundredths of a second off runner-up, according to Levis. Their time of 1:42.22 was their best time of the year, and Levis believes even more time can be shaved off as they head to State seeded 20th of 24 relays.
“I really thought we’d be a little bit faster than we did,” Levis said. “If we hit it the way we’re capable, we can drop a second and a half.”
Kirtz will return to the State meet in both the 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke, his second time qualifying the former and third time for the latter events. He was a state medalist in 2021 after placing eighth in the breaststroke. In 2022, he is now a District Champion, winning Saturday’s event with a time of 58.49 and will head to State with the sixth seed. His IM time of 2:00.94 is seeded 22nd out of 32 competitors.
“Carter was so close to a school record with the IM,” Levis said. “That was a nice win for him. He’s got another whack at it on Friday.”
Allsup punched his own ticket for an individual event with the 50 Freestyle with a time of 22:36, in addition to swimming the 200 Medley. He is seeded 24th out of 32 swimmers. The Stormin’ Vikes received a top six medal for the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:33.81, but the time was not fast enough to qualify. The 400 Freestyle Relay initially finished in the top six, but was disqualified. VS as a team finished sixth out of eight teams.
“We hope we can break more school records and show what smaller schools are capable of,” Levis said. “We’re not in the running for a team title. We’re here to enjoy getting four events through and capping off our year strong. It’s brilliant stuff.”
The individual events will swim in preliminaries at the University of Iowa on Friday, with the top eight selected for a championship heat and the next eight times for a consolation heat on Saturday. The 200 Medley is expected to be the first event on Saturday. A schedule of events will be published on the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s website on Wednesday.