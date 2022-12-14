GRINNELL — The sick bug bit VS/CPU swimming recently, but the team still managed to compete in the Grinnell Invitational last weekend and finished sixth despite five members gone.
Ian Allsup was first in the 100 Free with a time of 51.45 and second in the 50 Free. Wesley Farrell finished sixth in the 200 Free and fourth in the 100 Backstroke. The 200 free relay of Broden and Wesley Farrell, Brayden Beck and Allsup finished sixth in a season best time but were less than one second out of 2nd in a very tight heat according to coach Rob Levis.
“We turned in a pretty good day despite being down five of our 18 guys and another two battling injuries that limited what they could swim,” Levis said. “We finished 6th out of 9 teams only four points behind Muscatine. And actually 8 points that Broden Farrell scored in the 50 free would have put us in 5th. Broden was an in meet switch from the 100 breast to the 50 free due to injury and was thus listed simply as an exhibition swim.”
The boys swim at Luther College in Decorah on Friday for their final meet before break. They will host Decorah on January 3 for their first of three home meets.