MARION — VS/CPU swimming got their season started last week at Linn-Mar against Waterloo and their hosts, finishing second between the two larger schools.
Senior Ian Allsup placed third in the 200 Free with a time of 1:54.11, a mere 0.3 seconds for the VS school record in his first meet of the season. Hie strong day continued with a third place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.74 and anchoring the 200 Free relay alongside senior Ian Vrba, sophomore Broden Farrell and junior Hunter Kempton to a second place finish with a time of 1:38.69. Allsup, junior Brayden Beck, junior Aleric Weber and junior Wes Farrell were fourth in the 400 Free relay with a time of 3:53.47.
Vrba also got his senior year off to notable start with a fourth place finish and PR in the 50 Free with a time of 24.57, Vrba got a personal best also in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:10.68 while Broden Farrell finished third in the event with a time of 1:10.50. Wes Farrell was second in the 500 Free with a time of 5:41.
“We swam really well for our first meet,” coach Rob Levis said. “Ian Allsup is off to a great start in his quest to capture five team records this season. We also had some really impressive debuts by some of our brand new guys as well as solid outings from severa returning swimmers. This year’s team has a lot of talented seniors replace from last year’s squad. But with their first meet under their belt, they are off to a good starts.”
The Stormin’ Vikes will continue their season at a meet in Grinnell on Saturday.