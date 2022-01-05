Decorah normally has a significant advantage over Vinton-Shellsburg in the swimming pool. They’ve already defeated the Stormin’ Vikings by 53 and 157 points this season.
But VS wouldn’t let that happen in their own pool, closing that significant gap in a 51-42 home loss on Tuesday despite several swimmers out due to illness.
“Decorah usually beats us pretty good and tonight we were within nine points of them,” coach Rob Levis said. “We had to do a lineup shuffle with two sick and one injured. The guys swam hard tonight and some dropped times.”
The Braille School pool is 20 yards instead of the standard 25, leading to events having different yardages than usual. The 160 Medley relay saw Bradyn Schlief, Carter Kirtz, Ian Allsup and Logan Zearley place first with a time of 1:21. VS continued to find strong success in the individual events between Allsup and Kirtz winning the freestyle and butterfly events respectively. Schlief and Broden Farrell also picked up second place finishes to add more points to the Vikings’ total, making up some ground lost with athletes out.
“It’s wonderful to be able to do meets here in the community and create a great atmosphere for these kids,” Levis said. “These are their parents and neighbors cheering them on. I think we respond very positively to that.”
The 160 Freestyle relay saw the same four take first again and Kirtz the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:01.87. VS had a top two placement in nine of 11 events, the difference coming from Decorah having more athletes competing and slowly adding up points.
VS has six more meets left in the season, including another home meet against Williamsburg for Senior Night on January 18.
“We’re ramping it up for about three more weeks and then we’ll start tapering down before State Qualifying,” Levis said. “Some only have four or five weeks left in their high school swimming career. We want to make the most of it.”