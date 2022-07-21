VINTON — Kellie Roberts has spent her summer watching her own children and other family’s children, taking them to places such as the splash pad and the library. With the library recently closed and working to reopen, Roberts took storytime into her own hands on Tuesdays for any local children interested.
“Summertime is peak youth season and reading over summer is so important for a child’s development,” Roberts said. “For school-age children, continuing to read and learn keeps them at a level that they can pick things back up when they return to school.”
On Tuesday, Roberts and a small group gathered at Kiwanis Park to listen as Molly Rach, a former library director, read “The Book With No Pictures” by B.J. Novak and “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!” by Karen Beaumont.
“Molly reached out to me and wanted to help,” Roberts said. “It was so much fun to have her come and read. The kids loved her. We asked the library board if they would be ok with this and didn’t want to step on any toes. They thought it was a really good idea.”
In addition to reading, the kids got to paint with sidewalk chalk and enjoyed snacks. Some children also enjoyed the splash pad after the reading. Roberts stated she will continue to offer storytime the next several weeks before school resumes on August 22.