BLAIRSTOWN: Ivadell “Ivy” Cora (Selk) Straka, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 9:00 until 10:45 AM at the Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home in Blairstown with Lyle Beaver officiating. Interment will be held at International Cemetery in Luzerne. Memorials may be directed to P.O. Box 232 Blairstown, IA 52209.
Ivy was born on May 22, 1931 on a farm northwest of Keystone, to Adolph P. and Mabel (Parker) Selk. She was educated in rural schools in Kane Township and graduated from Keystone High School with the class of 1949. On November 20, 1949, she was united in marriage to Milo Straka at the First Congregational Church in Belle Plaine. Ivadell and Milo farmed until Milo passed away from a heart attack in February of 1986. Ivy enjoyed the farm life and enjoyed working the farm with Milo. She also liked gardening, baking, cooking, playing cards, dancing, and traveling.
She is survived by her sons, Melvin (Joyce) Straka of Enid, OK, David (Kim) Straka of Luzerne; special friend, Larry Stoltenberg of Walcott, IA; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Straka of Enid, OK, Allen Straka of Ladora, Ashley (Christopher) Mundy, and Selena Straka, all of Cedar Rapids, Ethan Straka of Luzerne; 8 great- grandchildren; and her brother-in-law Nanford Folkedahl of Marengo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Milo; grandson David Michael Straka; and 4 sisters, Annabelle Bolton, Josephine Phelps, Phyllis Danley, and Judith Folkedahl.
