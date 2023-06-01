VAN HORNE- A quick Google search for “Street Dances” pulls up several pages dedicated to the urban, street style dancing known as the “pop, lock and drop.” A revised search brings up an article from the History Channel regarding a dance plague out of Strasburg....... in 1518.
The customers of the Crooked Antler Lodge in VanHorne can expect none of those things for the venue’s Customer Appreciation Street Dance, to be held on June 17th, 2023.
From 8 p.m. until midnight, what customers, residents, and locals can expect is a night of live entertainment from PlugNickel, a five-piece Classic Rock and Roll cover band out of Independence.
No minors will be allowed.
The Crooked Antler Lodge has been hosting the street dance since the town hadn’t been able to acquire its liquor permit. “Last year would have been our first one we hosted since taking over,” says new owner, Lori Dicus. They are held as a way to say “Thank You” to its customers and community who keep them in business and continue to keep this Vanhorne tradition alive.