The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has responded to three separate UTV accidents over the weekend, resulting in two injuries and one fatality.
On Sunday, November 07, 2021 at approximately 5:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 report of a UTV accident near 260th Street and Buffalo Creek Blvd, southeast of Winthrop. According to the investigation, a Polaris Ranger UTV operated by a 12-year-old juvenile was turning eastbound onto 260th Street from Buffalo Creek Blvd when she lost control of the UTV. The UTV rolled over into the ditch, ejecting her and pinning her underneath. A juvenile passenger was uninjured. Life-saving attempts were performed at the scene but were unsuccessful. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and AirCare.
On Saturday, November 06, 2021 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 report of a UTV accident near 115th Street and Victor Avenue, northwest of Lamont. According to the investigation, a Polaris Rzr UTV operated by David Spier, 25, of Sumner, was traveling eastbound on 115th Street when he slowed while approaching the intersection with Victor Avenue. A Polaris General UTV operated by Corbin Dehning, 29, of Ossian, was also eastbound on 115th Street and, due to gravel dust, was unable to see the Spier vehicle slowing. Dehning collided with the rear of the Spier UTV, causing the Spier UTV to rollover. Of the five occupants between both vehicles, none required emergency medical assistance, but at least one passenger went to an area hospital by private vehicle for unspecified but non-life-threatening injuries. Dehning was later cited for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Strawberry Point Police, Strawberry Point Ambulance and Lamont Fire Department.
On Saturday, November 06, 2021 at approximately 6:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 report of a UTV accident near 110th Street and Deacon Avenue, southeast of Fairbank. According to the investigation, a Polaris Rzr 900 XP operated by Richard Delbert King, 58, of Waterloo, was traveling northbound on Deacon Avenue and attempted to turn westbound on 110th Street. In doing so, King lost control, causing the UTV to roll over. A passenger, Christopher Allen Weber, 52, of Waterloo sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. King, who was uninjured, was arrested and charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Maintain Control, Open Container, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Fraudulent Use of ATV/UTV Registration. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AMR Ambulance and AirCare.