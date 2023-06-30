The antiques and collectibles I enjoy most are the ones I actually use. Many of the pieces I own aren’t merely nostalgic and decorative, they serve a useful purpose. It might sound dangerous to put antiques to work, but when used with wisdom and care, there is little need to worry. Most collectors immensely enjoy their accumulated treasures, but many have not yet realized the satisfaction and pleasure to be derived from actually using pieces of the past. Having a home that looks like a museum is fine, but why not make it a living museum?
It is true that not all antiques and collectibles are suited for everyday use. Many are too fragile and simply can’t stand up to the strain. I believe all collectors have an obligation to preserve their treasures for future generations. After all, when you really think about it, we don’t so much own our collections as rent them. Someday, hopefully, our treasures will be passed on to someone else and be around long after we are gone. I have pieces I wouldn’t think of actually using, because doing so would destroy them.
Other pieces are too valuable to risk. I can’t afford the loss of an $800 stoneware pitcher or $250 Depression glass butter dish, few collectors can. Still other antiques and collectibles can’t serve much of a purpose. I love my postcards, autographs, and movie memorabilia, but such items aren’t exactly useful for accomplishing everyday tasks. Even with these exceptions, there are many antiques and collectibles that are ready to go to work. The only limitation is the creativity of the collector.
Let’s start with the obvious. Beds, dressers, tables, chairs, and many other antiques and collectibles can serve the same purpose they have for decades. Most collectors already make use of such antiques in their home. I personally think it’s a crime to buy a new dresser or table when antiques are available. How could one even think of such a thing? One great advantage to using such items is that they can replace modern furnishings. If you haven’t already, get rid of your “new” tables, chairs, dressers, and so forth and go buy antiques! I know; who has the money to do so? Keep in mind that not everything has to be done at once. This can be a gradual process. I can attest from personal experience that it’s a lot of fun too. Antique furniture can be far more affordable than new, and is almost always better made.
There are obvious choices for everyday use that most collectors don’t consider. How about using a Depression glass or McCoy cookie jar instead of a new one? Using a cookie jar for a cookie jar seems obvious, but many collectors are afraid to do so for fear it might be broken. If you’re not willing to take the risk, do what I did; search out a damaged piece that can be used without fear. I found a nice green Depression glass cookie jar with a chipped lid in the Princess pattern for $17. The same jar in excellent condition would cost closer to $50. My cookie jar isn’t a good investment, but that’s not the point. I wanted it to use and can enjoy it daily without fear. The same is true of my chipped 1950’s refrigerator containers. I can use them without worry about loss. Damaged antiques and collectibles are a great alternative when it comes to putting antiques to work.
One unusual piece that I used for years was a Nappanee cabinet from the 1920s. Nappanee, Hoosier, and other similar cabinets have quite a bit of storage space and are as useful today as they ever were. My favorite feature of the cabinet is one that is often viewed as a drawback — the flour bin. Many old kitchen cabinets are missing theirs. When the days of serious home baking passed on, the flour bin became a thing of the past. Many were ripped out of cabinets and discarded to create more storage space. The introduction of the bread maker has once again made the flour bin useful. I can’t tell you how much of a convenience it was to walk over to my Nappanee cabinet and sift out flour to use in making bread. I moved to a small apartment in between my past and present homes and had to part with my cabinet, but while I had it I derived a lot of enjoyment from using it just as it was in the 1920s.
In my home, antiques and collectibles are at work everywhere. Don’t try to find a plastic wastebasket, I use stoneware jars instead. Cracked Blue Willow saucers and small Lu-Ray pastels plates pull their weight by acting as coasters. Old milk crocks serve as mixing bowls. A circa 1780 slant front desk holds my computer. Old pitchers act as vases. Gray granite berry pails hold pens and pencils. A blanket chest holds, surprise, blankets.
I’m a little more serious about using antiques that some. I frightened my parents when I announced that I was ripping out my kitchen cabinets in my former home to replace them with antique pieces. I think the saber saw, and particularly the sledgehammer, made them a bit nervous, but they approved of the end result. Soon, a huge poplar step back cupboard provided more storage space than my cabinets ever could. My kitchen looked more like it belonged in the 1860s than the 2000s and that was fine by me.
There are so many ways to put antiques and collectibles to work. Instead of a modern mixer, I use a Kitchenaid stand mixer that was state of the art in the 1950s. Modern versions have a hefty price tag, but I picked mine up for $15 at the History Center Yard Sale here in Bloomington, Indiana. I don’t care for plastic syrup bottles, so I purchased a circa 1870 pressed glass syrup pitcher at an antique mall. I needed a place to store treats and biscuits for my dog, Skye, so I use slightly damaged Depression glass cookie jars. When Skye hears the lid of a cookie jar, he knows it’s treat time.
Putting antiques and collectibles to work is a great source of enjoyment. Being creative and thinking of new uses for old things adds a great deal to the fun. Slowly replacing one modern piece after another with an antique gradually takes the house back in time. It creates a comfortable atmosphere that is hard to match. By using antiques I’ve created a feel in my home that is much like an old country bed and breakfast. If only I could find someone to fix breakfast for me, the picture would be complete!
Take a look around and put your antiques and collectibles to work. Chances are, there are plenty of pieces in your collection that could be pulling their weight. Don’t be afraid to use your antiques, just use them with wisdom and care. Do so and you’ll discover new joys in them that you never guessed were there.