The media bombards us with what’s in and what’s out. The world of women’s fashions leads the way, but movies, books, music, and even the colors we choose for a car or a new carpet are influenced by trends. The world of antiques and collectibles at first seems quite immune, but, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the world of collecting has its own trends.
Some collectors may think that the idea of trends in antiques is ridiculous. After all, antiques are antiques. They are old. They are not the latest fad and weren’t manufactured in an attempt to cash in on the latest trends. Just about every antique and collectible has been out of fashion, usually about as far out as possible, at some time in the past. How could antiques possibly be in fashion?
Antiques have actually been in fashion before most of the things we collect were ever made. The Mesopotamians, Greeks and Romans collected antiques and the history of collecting undoubtedly didn’t start with these ancient civilizations. There have been collectors for hundreds and even thousands of years. For at least a part of the population, collecting has always been in fashion.
Trends in antiques and collectibles are another matter. Most collectors believe that when an object gets to be a certain age it becomes collectible. The values begin to rise at this point and continue to go up. Some pieces appreciate in value more quickly than others, but the values are always headed in one direction, up. This belief is understandable, because it often holds true, but it’s also true that it takes more than age to create value. Values do go down as well. Sometimes values even plummet. This is the result of economic instability and more often, fashion trends.
I’ll cite a few examples to make the point clear. I can remember a time when collectibles related to smoking were virtually without value. A humidor or smoking stand, even an exceptional one, generated little or no interest. When movie stars like Bruce Willis started smoking cigars, it became fashionable. One would not usually equate Bruce Willis smoking a cigar with a rise in antique values, but it happened. Soon after cigar smoking became the “in” thing, the values of antiques related to smoking escalated in value. To further illustrate the point; it was the values of cigar-related antiques and collectibles that appreciated in value the most. Those linked with cigarettes weren’t as affected by the fashion trend. The cigar smoking fad is now gone and smoking in general is unpopular. As a result antiques related to smoking have dropped in value from their once-upon-a-time highs. This is directly the result of a trend.
General fashion trends can have a far more widespread effect on the world of antiques and collectibles. The country look is now an established style, but little more than four decades ago the idea of a pie safe or Hoosier cabinet in one’s home would have seemed downright odd. No one is quite sure where the country trend got its start, but the “country look” began to be featured in magazines. It wasn’t long before all eyes were turned to country antiques and the values went up and up.
Previous to the country fashion trend, most country antiques could be had for a song. I remember when pie safes were purchased not by collectors, but by men who bought them to use as a place to store tools. Pie safes were dirt cheap and good storage. It didn’t matter if the pie safe was severely damaged during use. One could always go out and buy another one at an auction for a dollar or two. Many country pieces, such as spinning wheels, coffee grinders, and butter molds, were considered little better than garbage by many. There was little or no practical use for any of these items. I cringe when I think of how many good old pie safes were destroyed by rough use. I cringe even more when I think about how many other pieces were simply tossed out with the trash or burned. The country fashion trend changed the world of antiques. What was once without value became valuable indeed.
Now, the country-look is no longer in fashion (although it’s beginning to come back). Some collectors still adore it (I am one), but country pieces don’t bring the prices they once did. Many of the pieces I bought when country was in aren’t worth what I paid. Like many collectors, I really don’t care because lower values mean that I can purchase what I desire for less. Lower values definitely have a silver-lining for collectors.
Even a simple invention can create a trend in antiques and collectibles. Hoosier type cabinets began to be valued due to the country look, but collectors discovered they could serve their original purpose just as they did in the 1920s. The flour bin was always considered somewhat of a nuisance; it was largely wasted space. For this reason, many were ripped out and discarded. The invention of the bread machine changed all that. When I purchased a bread machine that useless flour bin became a valuable accessory. I used it a few times a week!
If one has an eye to investment, it’s usually a good idea to avoid any fashion trend that might be short lived. Some trends are reasonably safe and are either permanent, or at least long lived. The country look was one of these. It stuck around for a good thirty years and still has many followers. Values have dropped on many pieces, but they have hardly plummeted. There are too many country-lovers out there who won’t give up on the look just because it’s no longer the in thing. Many collected country before it was in and many of us will still be collecting when it is one day in again.
Other collecting trends are not so safe. It’s hard to predict which will disappear and which will stay, but those that appear in a brilliant flash are often gone as soon as they come. Remember Beanie Babies? If you do it may be with a shudder if you sank much cash into them. The Beanie Baby fad was a flash in the pan, although as a “created collectible” that wasn’t hard to predict. Collecting trends that emerge more slowly, such as 1950s kitchen items, are more likely to go the distance.
The safest bet is to put your money on utility. Stick with pieces that can actually be used. Pie safes, country tables and chests still hold their value well now that the country look has slipped out of fashion. Any piece that serves a useful purpose will always be in demand.
Be aware that fashion trends can affect values. Ignoring this fact could lead to considerable loss if one buys when an item is hot and sells when it’s gone out of favor. Beware purchasing a piece connected with the latest fashion. Sometimes it pays to wait until a particular antique has ridden the wave of being “in.” With all this said the most important criteria for any purchase is whether or not it’s worth it to you. If you love something and know you’ll enjoy it, buy it.