Collectors are rarely satisfied with just one collection. Collecting is simply too much fun and too addictive for any of us to stop. The initial collection starts innocently enough. With me, it was Depression glass. I bought a piece at an auction when I was a very young boy. My parents were always dragging me to auctions and pretty soon I was bidding, too. I purchased my first piece of glass for a quarter when I was about eight-years-old. That one piece grew into over a thousand and my collecting didn’t stop there. I branched out into stoneware, old books, spinning wheels, and furniture, all by the time I was fifteen. It’s the same story with most collectors. An innocent purchase leads to one collection, then many.
I’ve found over the years that I lose interest in some of my collections. They no longer have the appeal for me that they once did. This doesn’t mean that I no longer enjoy them, nor that I’m no longer interested in them. It’s just that I don’t feel the same excitement over a new purchase and don’t feel the thrill of the hunt as I once did. This happened long ago with my Depression glass collection. After I’d gathered over a thousand pieces, the thrill was gone. Where is the excitement of adding one more piece to hundreds? The wonderful thing about collecting, however, is that there is always another collecting area waiting to be explored. The fun and excitement never has to end.
I usually lose interest in a collection when I’ve been working on it quite a long time and have assembled a great number of pieces. I don’t have much room to spare, so a large collection becomes somewhat of a nuisance after a while. When my interest begins to wane, I move on to another area that has caught my eye. Part of this process is selling off the old collection to make some room and raise funds for the new one.
I don’t sell off every piece in a collection. I always keep my favorite pieces. Once I start collecting something, I never really quit. My Depression glass collection is a good example. When I lost interest in it and moved on to other areas, I sold most of my pieces, but I kept what I liked best. Today, I have a much smaller collection, but I love and enjoy it as much as I did when I started all those years ago.
I’ve followed this same process with many of my collections. I get into a new area, really go at it, assemble a large collection, then slow down and pare the collection down to a few choice pieces. As I collect in each area I learn and develop an appreciation for the choice pieces. As a result of all this I have a number of very small, but very fine collections. Bigger isn’t always better, especially when one is short on space.
At one time I was crazy over stoneware. I constantly purchased it at auctions, antique malls, and shops. Each piece was handmade and different, so there was no end to what I could find. I wouldn’t give up the fun of buying all that stoneware for anything, but I eventually became buried in it and sold most of it off. What I kept were my oldest pieces with the most character; pieces decorated with cobalt blue, early examples with interesting shapes, and a set of beautiful blue pitchers made by Uhl. I enjoy these remaining pieces as much as I did the dozens and dozens that I once owned. The small collection that remains is a pleasant reminder of the larger one that I so enjoyed assembling. I even still purchase a choice piece now and then.
Ceasing to collect in an area isn’t a bad thing. It allows one to move on to another. It expands ones horizons. The whole point of collecting is enjoyment, so why not move on to something new when the old collection isn’t so much fun?
I sometimes go back to a collection after ceasing to actively collect. I did this recently with my Depression glass collection. Prices began to come down, so I started buying a few more pieces of green Parrot and even purchased some pieces in amber Parrot. I’ve long admired the Mayfair pattern in blue. Now that it’s more affordable, I’ve purchased a few serving pieces: pitchers, a candy jar, a cookie jar, a sweet pea vase, and others. I don’t plan to assemble a set, but I’ve enjoying returning to an old collecting area. I also picked up a couple of partial sets of pink Sharon, so now I collect that pattern. I’m not adverse to picking up a bargain here and there, as well. I’ll likely end up with too much glass again, but if so, I can always sell it. Collecting is a never ending and oh so enjoyable process.
Prices have gone down on many collectibles, but have remained steady with some, and have even increased for others. Unlike items purchased new, it’s usually possible to sell for the original purchase price, or more. Even with the lower prices on many pieces today, items purchased years ago are still worth more than when they were originally purchased. I rarely have to take less than I paid for a piece, even now in these troubled economic times.
Antiques and collectibles are continually disappearing into collections. Every collector has probably noticed how difficult it is to locate certain highly sought-after pieces. When a collecting area is especially popular, it’s often difficult to find even common pieces because collectors have already snatched them up. Turning some items in a collection loose makes them available to others. It’s all a rather large cycle that we follow. While I’m moving from Depression glass to movie memorabilia, someone else is moving in the opposite direction. Each of us makes available items that weren’t available before. Collectors are definitely in competition with each other, but yet we tend to help each other out too. One of the joys of selling off a nice piece is the knowledge that someone else will enjoy it just as much as I did. My old piece is their new acquisition.
Many collectors shy away from starting a new collection due to lack of funds or space. If you’re willing to part with some items already in your possession, neither a shortage of money nor storage space will be a problem. Old collections can pay for the new and make room for them too. Just about every piece I buy is paid for in full by the sale of an antique or collectible. It’s a rare occasion when I put new money into collecting. I let my collections pay for themselves.
Give starting a new collection some thought. It’s a way to recapture the fun and excitement of your first collecting excursions. Starting all over again can be an enjoyable and exhilarating experience.