Make plans now to attend the second annual “Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show” being held Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, Iowa.
This is one of Iowa's largest flea markets with over 100 exhibitors (indoor and outdoor, weather permitting) selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items.
If you are a collector, antique dealer, or simply a nostalgia seeker or bargain hunter, then this is one show you do not want to miss.
There will be great food trucks on site.
The hours of the show are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is only $4, with anyone 10 years and under free and parking is also provided free.
For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person.
The Jones County Fairgrounds is located at 800 North Maple Street, on the far northeast side of Monticello. For more information on the show, please call Waterman Promotions, LLC at (319) 462-0135.