VINTON – One final special event is on the 2022 schedule at Benton County Speedway.
And it’s a big one.
A visit from the Hoker Trucking SLMR East Series will bring the 2022 season at The Bullring to a close Saturday, September 3.
The Late Models headline the rare Saturday evening of racing on the quarter-mile in a $5,000 to win, $500 to start event.
Support classes include $500 to win IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company and $300 to win Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts. Both of those divisions will award IMCA state, regional and national points.
INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct and Micro Mods/Mini Late Models will round out the evening’s roster.
Pits will open at 3 p.m. and grandstand at 4. Racing is scheduled to follow 5:30 hot laps.
Grandstand admission is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and veterans, and $10 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for kids.
The race night is sponsored by Halabuilt Competition Engines, Emerson Crane Rental, Pat’s Auto Salvage, Orchard Home Improvement, Quam Trucking, Red’s Limousine and Brian Robinson Main Street Showdown.
The Saturday, September 3 event will be the final of the season for the speedway.
Those unable to attend the event can watch it live on IMCA.TV.
Fans of The Bullring may stay up to date on all off-season news by visiting @BCSBullRing on Facebook or BCSBullRing.com.