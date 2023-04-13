Ingredients:
4-6 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
1/2 lb. deli sliced honey ham
1 pkg block of Swiss cheese
2 boxes of stuffing mix, 6 oz each
1 jar pesto sauce, 8 oz.
1 Tbsp minced garlic
2 Tbsp butter
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 400. Prepare stuffing according to the box. Set aside.
2. Cut Swiss cheese into 1/4 inch slices (2 per chicken breast).
3. Roll-up ham slices (1 per chicken breast) and cut in half.
4. Pound out chicken breast until thin enough to roll.
5. Lay chicken flat and place cheese, ham, cheese then ham on chicken breast (2 pieces per breast, alternating).
6. Put a scoop of stuffing on top.
7. Fold the two ends of the breast together over the cheese, ham and stuffing, and secure with skewers or toothpicks.
8. Place in baking dish skewered side down. Put remaining stuffing around filling in spaces between chicken.
9. Once you are done filling all chicken breasts, in a small bowl combine pesto sauce, garlic and margarine/butter. Heat in microwave for about 30-60 seconds. Then spoon over the top of the chicken breasts and bake 30-40 minutes until chicken is no longer pink in the middle. Cover with foil for last half of the baking time so dressing does not dry out.