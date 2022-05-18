STAFF REPORT
The Fayette County Farm Bureau and Fayette County Corn Growers will be hosting a Fayette County Supervisor’s Forum at 7 p.m., May 31, at the Fayette Opera House.
Organizers plan to focus on issues facing Fayette County with all supervisor candidates invited to attend the free event.
Two seats on the Board of Supervisors will be on the ballot in November. Incumbents Jeannine Tellin, R-Maynard, and Marty Stanbrough, D-Fayette, did not file for re-election.
One non-party candidate, Jesse Maire of West Union, has filed for Fayette County supervisor and will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Seven Republican candidates will compete in their party’s primary on June 7 to advance to the fall.
The Republicans are Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette, David Eick of Oelwein, Bruce T. Lehmann of Clermont, Bennet Pattison of Maynard, Jay F. Peterson of Arlington, Robert Sadler of West Union and Ray Steffens of West Union.
This forum is for the residents of Fayette County to meet the candidates that have put their names on the ballot for the two open Fayette County Supervisor positions.
The event will not be a debate, but an opportunity for each candidate to give their position on issues.
Questions from the crowd will be accepted in writing with approved questions read to the candidates by a moderator.
The OCAD Legislative Committee encourages all voters become active in this process and are asking them to attend this forum to be able to meet the candidates and also to be able to ask questions and learn more about each candidate.
The Supervisor’s are important to Fayette County and to the city of Oelwein, according to organizers.