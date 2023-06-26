VINTON – The human resources hiring committee recommended the hiring of Suanne Wilber as human resources director for Benton County at the Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at the service center conference room in Vinton.
On a 3-0 vote, the board approved the recommendation after a talk with members of the hiring committee. They had three applicants, then unanimously voted for Wilber. They also presented the proposed contract. She has over 20 years of experience in human resources and has a master’s degree. Her salary is $80,000.
Other business
In reports, the board discussed office space needs in the basement of the courthouse.
A land use hearing was set for Tuesday, July 25, at 9:15 a.m. for Bryce and Michelle Nemitz, for land in Parcel A, Section 3, Canton Township.
The employment status change was approved for Cara Martin of Veterans Affairs. She is switching from salary to hourly wage. She had discussed the change at the board’s previous meeting. She is now a part-time county employee and is to work a minimum of 20 hours per week, paid at an hourly rate of $28.29, effective July 1, 2023.
Claims were approved for three new sheriff’s vehicles from Thys Motor Company.
Dates were set for the flood plains ordinance No. 79.
Bids were accepted for a new commercial grade zero turn lawn mower for secondary roads. They approved the quote from Kromminga Motors of $10,490. It will be used for property around sheds and other properties belonging to the county.