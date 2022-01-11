INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors recently announced and approved their committee assignments for the coming calendar year.
Gary Gissel
Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Buchanan County Trails Association; Courthouse Security; Disaster Recovery Coalition; 1st Judicial District Dept. of Corrections; Habitat for Humanity; Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and Regional Transit; Local Emergency Planning Committee; Buchanan County Child Abuse Prevention Council; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region; Operation Threshold; Transportation Policy Board; Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority Alternate; Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority; Regional Economic Development.
Clayton Ohrt
Buchanan County Economic Development Commission; Buchanan County Homeless Council; Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Buchanan County Tourism; MHI Advisory Board; Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Alternate; E911 Board Alternate; First Judicial District Dept. of Corrections Alternate; Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee; Iowa Workforce Development; Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority Alternate; North Iowa Juvenile Detention Alternate; Pathways; Resource Enhancement and Protection.
Don Shonka
Selected as Chair for 2022
Buchanan County Empowerment Board; Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Alternate; Buchanan County Council on Aging; Buchanan County Greater Foundation; Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Central Iowa Juvenile Detention; E911 Service Board; Heartland Acres Agribition Center; Independence Area Food Pantry; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region Alternate; Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority; North Iowa Juvenile Detention; Operation Threshold Alternate; Resource Conservation & Development; Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority, Building Direction for Families.