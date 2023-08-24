VINTON – Bridge work and formation of an opioid task force were the main items of business for the Benton County Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, meeting at the Benton County Service Center conference room.
The supervisors approved the purchase of a new van for Benton County Transportation. The van costs $43,000, according to Dean Vrba, transportation director. The title will go to the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG).
Shelby Williams, conservation director, met with the board about the DCBG-DR Tree Canopy Award. Benton County works with ECICOG on this. They are receiving $750,000. ECICOG gets a 10 percent administrator fee. The program assists in the recovery from the 2020 derecho and emerald ash borer.
The board approved Class C Retail Alcohol Licenses for The Sippin Six, Kacena Family Tree Farm LLC, and the Traveling Tapster LLC.
A budget amendment was set for Oct. 3, 2023, 9:30 a.m. for the 2024 budget.
A land use hearing was held for Michael and Shelley Crow for land in Section 14 of Leroy Township, just west of Blairstown. Land Use Administrator Matt Even led the hearing. Even said this proposal will not have any impact on nearby farming operations. The board approved the land use change.
Taxes were abated on parcel numbers 330-03980, 030-17800, 190-04710 and 660-10420.
Task force
Benton County Attorney Ray Lough met with the board about the Opioid Task Force Committee.
Committee members are:
Dr. Brian Meeker, Benton County Medical Examiner
Ben Parmater, Vinton Police Officer
Chelsea Hurber, ASAC Council
Grace Petrezelka, Benton County Public Health Director
James Bieschke, Benton Community Schools
Cindy Pattee, Belle Plaine Ambulance
Ray Lough, Benton County Attorney
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
John Lindaman, Benton County Sheriff Deputy
Benton County has about $104,000 from the manufacturers’ settlement. They expect more from the distributors’ settlement, totaling $304,000. To receive the money, they have to form a committee with people from various occupations. He brought a list of nine people for approval. They will work on needs assessment and then an action plan, which they will bring to the board for their approval. Then they will proceed with distribution. The nine members were approved.
Engineer
Several bridge and culvert replacement projects were approved. They are:
– BVROSCHBP-CO06(110) – GA-06 (Bridge Replacement on 24th Ave. Dr)
– BRS-CHBP-CO06(115) – GB-06 (RCB Culvert-Twin Box on 16th Ave.)
– BROSCHBP-CO06(116) – GA-06 (Bridge Replacement on 22nd Ave.)
– BRS-SWAP-C006(107) – FF-06 (RCB Culvert-Twin Box on 61st St Ln)