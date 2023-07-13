VINTON – It was routine business for the Benton County Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday, July 11, 2023, meeting at the service center in Vinton.
A land use hearing was held for Jennifer and Bryan Bearbower, for land in Section 25, Taylor Township. They are building a new home. Matt Even of the land use office led the meeting and pointed out the Corn Suitability Rating is 85, but the land has not been in production since 1970. A neighbor observed the land has poor water quality and he didn’t want to see a cluster of houses in the country, which he said affects his property value. A second neighbor said she had a concern about privacy, more traffic on the road and the effect on the water table.
A farm exemption was approved for Timothy Stainbrook for land in Section 24, Harrison Township. They plan a manufactured home on the property.
The final plat of Ludden’s Second Addition to Benton County was approved.
A Special Class C Retail Alcohol License was approved for The Tipsy Traveler’s LLC.
The board looked at the county employee handbook for clarification on some revisions in personal paid holidays, particularly for new employees. They also asked that the 2019 handbook be posted on line, since this is the version most employees are signed on to. An employee meeting is planned in August.
The board also looked at county employee IDs. The county information technology office is looking at two different systems. No action was taken as the county looks at what the exact cost will be.