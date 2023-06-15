VINTON – It was a short meeting for the Benton County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the service center conference room in Vinton.
A land use hearing was set for Tuesday, July 11, at 9:15 a.m. for Jennifer and Bryan Bearbower for land in Section 25, Taylor Township.
A land use change was approved for Joseph and Emily Damaro for land in Parcel A, Section 7, Jackson Township.
Melinda Schoettmer, treasurer, was at the meeting to discuss her office closing on July 18, 2023.
Cara Martin of Veterans Affairs met with the board on revised office hours. The VA commission has approved this. Hours will be at a minimum of 20 hours a week, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. She asked to be paid an hourly wage instead of salary. She also gave an update on benefits to veterans.
A Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Belle Plaine 4th of July Committee, Inc. was approved.