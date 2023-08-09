VINTON – Collections were explained at the Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 8, 2023, at the service center in Vinton.
County Attorney Ray Lough said the new people in collections are doing well. Work with Bremer is going well. In Dubuque County, Lough said they had to start everything from scratch, and now money is coming in. Benton County gets a percentage of the collections made.
“Overall things are going really well,” Lough said. The new people are working out.
The board approved the revised 28E agreement between Benton County Attorney’s Collections and Bremer County.
The board approved a Class C Retail Liquor License for McBride Mobile Taps LLC, for Sept. 11-15, 2023.
Reports were given on the communication towers and the landfill.
At the close of the meeting, the board toured of the building adjoining the service center.