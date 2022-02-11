INDEPENDENCE – Ever since President Biden signed the 109 trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan Act last March organizations have been discussing ways to use the funds. According to Buchanan County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County applied for and has been authorized to receive the first tranche of funds totaling $4,113,006.
At the February 7 Board of Supervisor’s meeting Supervisor Ohrt brought to discussion using American Rescue Plan Funds for funding in the amount of $165,000 over three years for Buchanan County Tourism Bureau (BCTB) to hire a Tourism Director and develop other tourism projects.
“I’m very much in support of this,” said Ohrt.
Among those in the full room speaking on behalf of BCTB were Kriss McGraw, BCTB President; Katie Hund, BCTB Secretary; Lisa Kremer (Executive Director of Buchanan County Economic Development); and Judy Olsen, BCTB Volunteer.
The speakers reiterated many of the facts about the value of tourism to Buchanan County. BCTB has previously reported to the Supervisors and others that “according to the Iowa State Tourism Office’s website, Traveliowa.com, 2019 Buchanan County statistics show $29,960,000 is expended for Buchanan County tourism, there is an employment rate of 14 percent with a payroll of $2,960,000 bringing in $2,060,000 in State Tax Revenue and $330,000 in Local Tax Revenue.”
In the recent past Buchanan County Tourism has:
- Coordinated Historic Route 20 signs at each Buchanan County City on the route.
- Represented area attractions and businesses at the Iowa State Fair.
- Worked with regional tourism bureaus to the benefit of all.
- Upgraded the security system at the Illinois Central Depot/BCTB office.
- Created a QR Code Trail on the history of downtown Independence buildings.
Future goals include:
- Further develop the plans and funding for a dedicated Tourism employee.
- Encourage memberships and partnerships throughout the area and the State.
- Create a calendar of events to insert for the visitor guide.
- Print information for day trips, staycation, itineraries, and Amish businesses.
- Expand QR code trails throughout the county including historic and other points of interest outside of Independence.
- Promote and expand website, social media, and promotional efforts.
- Target tourism-oriented businesses to create relationships and encourage membership.
- New exhibit for Depot and staff the tourism center.
One sticking point was whether to support the proposed Director position for two or three years. Olsen spoke up and stated that the funds were an investment and it would take time to for a new Director to get acquainted with the area and for programs to get traction.
After the discussions Supervisor Ohrt made a motion “to approve paying Buchanan County Tourism, $165,000 to fund the hiring of a Tourism Director, payments will be made equally over a three-year period.” All Supervisors voted in favor of the motion.
Another American Rescue Plan fund distribution approved Monday was $130,932 for a Court House parking lot reconstruction project. A request to use American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $32,000 for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to purchase AED equipment was approved on contingent of the Sheriff’s Office getting other funding first.
Auditor Wilgenbusch reminded the Supervisors to consider the amount and timing of the American Rescue Plan distributions, saying not everything will be funded at once.
In other Supervisor business:
- The Supervisors adopted the salary recommendations for elected officials for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 as recommended by the Buchanan County Compensation Board:
Auditor $72,019.86; County Attorney $110,025; Recorder $69,599.02; Sheriff $95,037; Supervisors $45,000; Treasurer $70,546.02.