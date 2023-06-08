VINTON – Bridges and seal coat were the main topics for the Benton County Board of Supervisors when they met Tuesday, June 6, at the service center conference room in Vinton.
Benton County Engineer Myron Parizek approved the Iowa Department of Transportation Federal Aid Agreement for two county bridge program projects, Agreement No 6-23-HBP-S-012 and Agreement No 6-23-HBP-S-013. They are on 21st Ave. Drive in Big Grove Township, and 26th Ave. Drive in Taylor Township.
Rex Maile and two neighbors were at the meeting to discuss the seal coat on 74th Street. He was checking on the interest of the county in sharing the cost to seal coat 1,200 feet of the road. It is currently part of the county’s dust control program. Parizek discussed being able to have county vehicles turn around on the road. Parizek said this has been done in other spots in the county. Parizek also gave traffic count information. He estimated the total cost would be $60,000 to $65,000. The county would then be responsible for maintenance. No action was taken. They will look at cost estimates.
A utility permit was approved for Alliant Energy in Leroy Township.
The board approved a farm exemption for Ivan and Peggy Craig for land in Section 14, Big Grove Township. They plan to build a home on a previous home site.
A Class B Beer Permit was approved for the Watkins Community Athletic Association.
A Class C Retail Alcohol License was approved for The Tipsy Traveler’s LLC, for an event at Kacena’s.
A 28E agreement was approved with Dubuque County for collections.
The board approved Exhibit B for a memorandum of understanding from MH/DS East Central Iowa Region. A signature was also authorized for a revision of Exhibit A.
An update was given on the process to hire a human resources official. Updates were also given on the health board and conservation.