VINTON – It was routine business for the Benton County Board of Supervisors when they met Tuesday, May 30, at the service center conference room in Vinton.
The board authorized the chairman to sign the Heartland Insurance Risk Pool for FY 24.
The board approved and authorized the chairman to sign the East Central Iowa Council of Government (ECICOG) purchase of a service contract for FY 24 for Benton County Transportation. They also discussed vehicles and Johnson County purchasing an electric vehicle.
The board talked about the fire fighter mural going to the sheriff’s building . Supervisor Richard Primmer explained there is a mural on the Sherman Building. That building is getting new windows, so the mural has to come down. The fire department would like to place this mural on the west wall of the law enforcement center. The board authorized the signature on this.
The board appointed Sarah Wagner to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board.
The board heard from Chairman Tracy Seeman with an update on the communication towers. He also reported on dust control progress on gravel roads