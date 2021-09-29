Often before someone’s birthday, or Christmas, family members ask others to share a wish list of gifts they would enjoy. It alleviates the guessing game and gives an opportunity to simply share what they’d value. But when that gift-giving day comes, and when perspectives are right, the recipient of the gifts doesn’t place their joy in whether they receive the exact gifts on their wish list. They’re thankful to receive whatever gifts their loved ones chose to bless them with.
October is Pastor appreciation month, and you may be surprised by the practical ways you can make it a special time for your pastor.
Pastors carry the special burden from the Lord, to do their best to help your soul be as healthy as possible. Hebrews 13:17 shares this burden, saying, “Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with groaning, for that would be of no advantage to you.” (ESV, emphasis mine. See also 1 Peter 5:1-4.) How do we work at this together?
Grow in Humility. (Psalm 131; Matthew 5:3-12). Humility is, after all, the core virtue required for salvation as one surrenders their heart/will to the Lord through repentance and faith. C.S. Lewis (1898-1963) said, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself. It is thinking of yourself less.” Humility is not something to be sought after as much as it is the result of looking at Jesus repeatedly in his Word.
Seek & Extend Forgiveness Quickly. These are necessary steps in the ongoing work of reconciliation and peacemaking. Saying “I’m sorry” is good (so long as it’s not negated by qualifications), but it only goes half of the way toward reconciliation. When we sin against the Lord by wronging another, we ought to pursue peacemaking by fully committing to reconciliation. Saying, “I’m sorry for (specific wrongdoing). Will you please forgive me?” acknowledges the wrongdoing specifically and pursues reconciliation by asking the other to forgive them. Then, patiently wait on the Lord as he works in the other’s heart. (James 3:18; Matthew 5:9)
Express Appreciation. So many men, women, and children in our churches serve the Lord tirelessly and often with much criticism. Write a card, send a text, or personally tell someone how much you appreciate God’s love expressed through their ministry.
Engage in Discipleship or Serving. This is for your good, not for the benefit of having a “successful program,” but it brings pastors great joy to see people loving God and others through Christ’s work in their hearts and expressed through discipleship and ministry. Get engaged in coaching others and being coached by others who will help you grow to be more like Jesus.
Nothing would bring more joy to your pastors than simply doing what is necessary to be just a little bit further along in your relationship with Jesus.