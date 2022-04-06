VINTON -- T'was not a fit night for man nor beast, but for a Vikette or two, it wasn't bad at all.
On another chilly, windy night with a little rain thrown in just for fun, Vinton-Shellsburg's girls' soccer team moved to 3-0 on on the young season with a 10-0 victory over West Delaware on the Karr Athletic Complex pitch.
Grace Sutton exploded for four goals on the night and Abby Davis added another three but it was senior Hannah Crane who started the onslaught less than a minute into the match, drilling home her second goal of the season. Less than a minute later, junior Ashlie Meyer got on the board with her third goal and less than two minutes later Davis got the first mark of her hat trick.
If you took too long getting your umbrella out or strapping on your rain gear, you missed a lot...but there was a lot left to come.
Less than 14 minutes into the first half, Sutton added her first two goals while Meyer and Davis each added another one and it was quickly 7-0. Coach Megan Hesson then cleared the bench -- with no junior varsity game scheduled -- and while there were some good shots on goal, the Hawk defense managed to hold the Vikettes scoreless going into intermission.
But once the second half started, it didn't take long to end the now even rainier evening.
Sutton picked up her hat-trick goal, Davis got hers, in just the 49th minute of the match, Sutton put a tassel on her hat with her fourth of the night, ending the match by way of the mercy rule.
With their third shutout of the season, the Vikettes have outscored their opponents 20-0, going into Friday's home match against a strong Independence squad. First kick is set for 5:30.