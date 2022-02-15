In my last column, you read about the engagement ring tossing incident of almost 50 years ago between my lovely wife and me. And you thought, “my goose was cooked” or I’d be forgiven maybe when “hell freezes over” or “when pigs fly.” I then realized that all that glitters wasn’t gold and that somehow, someway every cloud has a silver lining, right? As I was thinking about this, and trying not to get my knickers in a twist that it “hit me like a ton of bricks.” So much of our English language is made up of cliche’s.
So as I began writing I was as cool as a cucumber because this would be a piece of cake, easy as pie and the greatest idea since sliced bread. If only Deb would simply read between the lines and realize time heals all wounds, we would live happily ever after. In fact, we’ll laugh till the cows come home and have more fun than a barrel of monkeys over this. And before long, she’ll be in seventh heaven, happy as a lark, a pig in a poke and ready to give it the old college try to kiss and make up. I’m ready to dig my heels in, suck it up, take the bull by the horns and just hope it doesn’t go over like a lead balloon. Even though I’m scared out of my wits, she knows I’m a diamond in the rough and that laughter really is the best medicine.
I certainly don’t want to be a square peg in a round hole or be a tough nut to crack or beat a dead horse so I’ll just give it my best shot, cross all my T’s and dot all my I’s and just hope it’s not clear as mud. Hopefully as you’re reading this, you’ll notice that I hit the nail on the head, made it par for the course and hope it wasn’t the calm before the storm. Just trying to put my best foot forward and with the patience of Job, by hook or crook, do what’s right even if it’s like trying to squeeze blood out of a turnip or finding a needle in a haystack. I’ll beg forgiveness like there’s no tomorrow because I don’t ever want to be caught between a rock and a hard place, although there is the possibility I’ve bitten of more than I can chew.
So even though I’m fit as a fiddle, old as the hills, tough as nails, sweet as sugar, cute as a button, crazy like a fox, wise as an owl, strong as an ox, brave like a lion but weak like a kitten, I can be stubborn as a mule. And although I do have nerves of steel, I’m hoping that what goes around doesn’t come around.
So I’m not throwing in the towel and refuse to stick out like a sore thumb and just thank my lucky stars that when life gives you lemons, Deb simply makes lemonade. She knows I’m head over heels in love with her and all’s well that ends well. I promised that I’d keep bringing home the bacon, not spill the beans on any of our other experiences if she wouldn’t cry over the spilled milk. So in closing, only time will tell but time flies. Remember it’s all for one and one for all and most of all I hope you’re not laughing at us or but with us. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.