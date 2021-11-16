Everyone has their favorite holiday. Mine is Christmas Eve! Love it! But, alas, it’s Thanksgiving time soon, so we must give this special holiday it’s fair share of time. After all, Thanksgiving seems to be getting to be an ‘after-thought’ between Halloween, (did you see all the decorations this year?) and Christmas. But it is a very special holiday for sure. A time to think about all the things in this life to be thankful for. Here are the many things I’m thankful for, besides the obvious of family, friends, warm home, great community and ‘Geezer Golf.’ I’m thankful for:
- Salt and Vinegar potato chips.
- Veterans! Veterans! Every single one of you. Thank you.
- Turning 70 a month ago and re-defining my definition of old — again.
- Starting and finishing my first marathon.
- Everyone standing & taking off their caps during the playing of the National Anthem.
- Listening to a great friend beautifully singing the National Anthem. You know who you are!!!
- That I’m not a turkey.
- My fairly new ‘iPhone.’ Love face-timing with my little grandson in Seattle. Oh, yeah, his parents, too.
- Being off Facebook so I don’t have to admire pictures of someone’s dinner. Geeesh!
- Peace in the Middle East! Ok, maybe someday.
- The Dollar Menu at Burger King.
- The 1st snowstorm of the season
- That the 1st snowstorm is the last one of the season.
- Gel Pens.
- Texts from family.
- Never bought a lottery ticket.
- Ringing the Bell for the Salvation Army. We need more ‘ringers.’
- My very first ‘hole-in-one’ of my life this year.
- That I don’t shop anywhere on Black Friday.
- Elastic stretch waist bands on my pants. ‘Pass the potatoes please.’
- Duct tape and Super glue. Can fix just about anything.
There are many other things I’m thankful for. So let me know a few things you’re thankful for. Call me at 319-327-4640 or email me at jsheda@indytel.com.
Oh, by the way and for the record, I did not even attempt a marathon or anything close to one and as for that ‘hole-in-one’… well maybe next year!!! HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYONE.