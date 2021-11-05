In just a little more than a week, we as a country will, (or should), take time to officially say “Thank You” to our Veterans. Actually every time we get the chance, we should thank our many Veterans for a job well done. What exactly is a Veteran anyway...besides someone who served in our Armed Forces? Well, a Veteran is someone, who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a “blank check” made payable to The United States of America, for an amount of “up to and including his/her life.” A Veteran honor, respect, accountability, courage, duty, freedom and a myriad of other descriptions of someone will to serve his country, for better or worse.
To all our Buchanan County Veterans, stand proud. Many may look at out country today and see the negativity and divisiveness all around us but you represent all the great attributes of our Country. Over the years, I’ve watched many a great movie about the Military, the Wars and the Veterans. This Veteran’s Day, I may watch a couple of my favorites. And speaking of favorites, in no particular order, here are my top ten Veteran movies of all time:
Courage Under Fire with Meg Ryan
Patton with George C. Scott
Taking Chance with Kevin Bacon
Saving Private Ryan with Matt Damon
Flags of Our Fathers, (about the six men who raised the flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima).
American Sniper with Bradley Cooper.
Behind Enemy Lines with Gene Hackman.
Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks
Tuskegee Airmen, (About the African-American Airmen in WW II.
And finally Hacksaw Ridge, which is the story about Desmond Doss, who in Okinawa, during one of the bloodiest battles of WW II, saved 75 men without firing or even carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier to fight on the front lines without a weapon because although he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. He became the first Conscientious Objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Hmmm, perhaps this is my best one. Or “Taking Chance.”
So, from the Take A Mulligan column, THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR VETERANS. Enjoy your day. You certainly deserve anything and everything our country can give you. Be blest. Let me know what your think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. HAPPY VETERAN’S DAY!!