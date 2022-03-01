Every once in a while it’s time to clear the air on a few things, clean off my desk of stuff and just endear you with my vast knowledge of nothing. A ‘friend’ mentioned to me last week that I have the innate ability to write an entire column without saying anything. I think he meant to insult me but highest compliment I could get. Thanks Tim! Here’s more of the same!!
- Did you see where there is ‘Granny Basketball’ played throughout the country? Iowa even has several teams, I guess. Here’s food for thought: How about the ‘Geezer Golfers’ putting together a team to play the ‘Grannies?’ Six on six old school basketball rules is their game. Come on Tom, Don, Ron, Craig, John, Tim, Mike, Mark, Ray, and the rest. I will coach you guys.
- Not sure how much you follow college basketball but that debacle at the end of the game between Michigan and Wisconsin was terrible. But the refs let it get too rough during the game and let the coaches ‘rant and rave’ up and down the court too much. Remember the old story, “It’s not whether you’ve won or lost...” Too bad but that’s what it’s all about anymore.
- Speaking of sports, does anyone follow the NBA anymore? Are they still a league? Yawn!
- And continuing, Major League Baseball is in a ‘lock-out.’ Big deal. Who cares anymore. Geezer golf anyone?
- Hey, next month is the annual ‘Pet-Peeve’ column. Email, text or call me with several of your pet peeves. And don’t say this column!!
- Speaking of pet peeves, here is a new one of mine; Why do the weather stations need a weather car on the road telling us NOT to be on the road? Ah, get off the road then!
- This one is a hoot. Guess what the most often shoplifted book is?? Answer at the end.
- I know I’ll get in trouble for this, but I’m not sure if I ever used Algebra. If I did, whatever I did would have been wrong.
- If you’re a YouTube fan, check out Mary Chapin Carpenter’s song, “The Bug Song.” It’ll put a smile on your face. Well, it did mine!
- Under the ‘Murphy’s Law’ train of thought — As soon as you find the flashlight, you notice the batteries are dead and when looking for AA batteries, you can find bunches of AAA ones and vice-versa.
- Deb also reminds me that as I keep changing lanes, the other lane always seems to move faster. Sad but true.
- Did you know that the average person eats about 35,000 cookies in their lifetime? I did that during this pandemic. Mostly chocolate chip ones.
- Ever hear of Frederick Bauer? He invented the Pringle’s potato chips. But when he died, he had his ashes buried in a Pringles can!!! Can’t verify this but who knows??
- And finally about 60 percent of people have Googled themselves. So, what did you find out about yourself?
Don’t forget to let me know what a couple of your pet peeves are at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Still thinking about that basketball game with the ‘granny’s.’ Oh, the most shoplifted book is of course — The Bible. Go figure that one out. Have a great week.