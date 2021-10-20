VINTON--Tanner Davis of Cedar Valley Bank and Trust successfully completed the 2021 Iowa Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School held October 4-8th in Ankeny, Iowa.
The school is an intense one-week program sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The purpose of the IBA Commercial Lending School is to prepare commercial lenders who have not been exposed to formal commercial lending education or lenders who want to broaden their commercial lending knowledge to serve effectively and profitably as commercial loan officer. This is accomplished by developing a better understanding of the economy and how it affects the lending decision; developing an understanding of how a business is structured and how it competes; develop an understanding of the role of company’s management and how to analyze and evaluate that management; develop a thorough understanding and application of basic and advanced analytical techniques; and develop an understanding of relationship banking to meet and maintain multiple customer financial needs.
Tanner is a Vinton native.