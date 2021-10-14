“You’re not leaving the table until you clean your plate!”
“Fine, I’ll sleep here!”
I have to chuckle every time I see that commercial on TV because I have a daughter who is that stubborn.
When my girls were both at home and cooking meals was a high priority, I often attempted to throw some vegetables into dishes to make sure they were getting enough nutrition. I couldn’t rely on the Flintstone vitamins to do the job. Younger daughter was the more-fussy eater, with older daughter accepting most veggies as important to her growth (she is now vegan). But there was a time when I made something that even older daughter would not finish. I think it was a homemade chow mein dish with just too many things in it to be palatable for a kid. Anyway, she vowed to sit there until the end of time rather than clean her plate. After about three hours, Mom gave up and helped the nodding off stubborn adolescent to bed.
It was a lesson more for me than her, that parents need to make dishes interesting, fun and tasty for kids to clean their plates, and not bring up the starving kids overseas routine to guilt them, either.
I think I mentioned in a previous article that my middle sister once stuffed her spinach into the toaster on the kitchen table in an effort to avoid eating Popeye’s favorite green stuff. All was good until toast was made the next morning …
Hopefully, readers will find some of these recipes delicious and easy enough to try on their families. Kids can even help in the kitchen in the process.
Chicken Kiev Crescent Bake
Ingredients:
- 8 uncooked chicken tenderloins
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp pepper
¹/8 tsp salt
3 tbl butter
1 can refrigerated crescent rolls (8 Count)
3 tbl Italian-style panko crispy breadcrumbs
1 container (7.5 oz) chives-and-onion cream cheese
¹/³ cup milk
Chicken breasts also work in this dish. Cut 1¼ to 1½
- lbs. chicken breasts lengthwise into 8 equal-size strips.
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Season chicken with garlic powder, pepper and salt. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in butter 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is well-browned on all sides. Remove from skillet; cool slightly.
2. Unroll dough, and separate into 8 triangles. Place piece of chicken on wide end of triangle, and roll up dough around chicken; place in ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Repeat to use all of chicken and dough. In small microwavable bowl, heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in microwave uncovered on High 15 to 30 seconds or until melted. Brush crescents with melted butter; top with breadcrumbs. Bake 15 minutes.
3. A few minutes before removing dish from oven, using same skillet, heat cream cheese and milk over medium heat, stirring constantly, until smooth and bubbling. Pour sauce into baking dish around crescent-wrapped chicken. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until crescents are golden brown and sauce is bubbling.