Tasty Keto Lasagna

Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
3 clove garlic, chopped
1 med onion, chopped
2 tbl Italian seasoning
2 tbl garlic powder
½ tsp salt
1 can tomato sauce (15 oz) (no or low sugar content)
1 lb mild Italian sausage
1 lb ground beef
2-3 lg. zucchini
1 egg
1 pkg ricotta cheese (8 oz)
12 oz bag of finely shredded Parmesan cheese
12 oz bag of shredded mozzarella
Directions:
1. Preheat oven for 350°F degrees. Heat pan and add olive oil, garlic, and chopped onion. Cook until the onion is transparent. Add sausage and ground beef and cook until done. Drain any liquid off the meat before adding tomato sauce.
2. Add tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and garlic salt. Sauté for 15 minutes. The meat sauce will be very thick and not runny. The zucchini will provide more liquid.
3. While sauce is sautéing, slice zucchini in long thin slices; no need to peel first. Lay slices on paper towel and blot to remove excess moisture. In a small bowl whisk the egg with the ricotta cheese. Lay one layer of zucchini at bottom of the 9x12 baking dish.
4. Spoon some ricotta/egg mixture over zucchini.
5. Spread ¹/³ shredded Parmesan on top of the ricotta.
6. Add ¹/³ of meat sauce on top of the ricotta.
7. Then add ¼ mozzarella on top of meat sauce. Then form another two layers ending up with mozzarella on the top layer.
8. Put the pan in the oven for 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 15 minutes before serving. Only about 6g net carbs per serving. Enjoy!