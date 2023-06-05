This is your chance to nominate a classroom teacher or educational services professional who is devoted, inspired, and enthusiastic about making a difference for children with ADHD. Nominations will close on Friday, June 8.
CHADD’s Educator of the Year award recognizes exemplary educators throughout the United States who through their influence improve the lives of students with ADHD.
Eligibility
The Educator of the Year award is open to all US teaching or administrative personnel who substantially meet the criteria listed below. (Please note that an educator may receive this award only once.)
Criteria
Excellent performance of daily responsibilities and consistent devotion of time and energy to students with ADHD beyond the requirements of the nominee’s position
Development of effective and innovative teaching techniques, methods, materials, or new programs to enhance, strengthen, and encourage students with ADHD to actively and enthusiastically engage with learning
Active and creative participation in developing, implementing, and monitoring the personal education plans (IEP or 504) of students with ADHD
Demonstration of sensitivity to and respect for student inquiry and discussion both in and out of the classroom
Continuous efforts to evaluate and improve their own performance as an educator or administrator
Documentation of academic or social achievements by students with ADHD that reflects the efforts of the nominee
Development of a program or system that engages the parent and improves the interaction between school and home.
Deadline
Complete the online nomination form by Friday, June 8. The awards committee will select the award recipient by June 30, 2023.