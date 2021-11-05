In an effort to further serve the citizens and visitors of Buchanan County, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has implemented an Emergency Medical Response Team. The purpose of this program is to utilize three cross-trained Sheriff’s Deputies to provide emergency medical assistance when needed at an incident location prior to EMS arrival.
“With limited numbers and availability of volunteer first responders within our local fire departments and ambulance services, this is a necessary and validated opportunity for us to respond to emergencies with additional resources and expertise,” said Deputy Dan Walter.
It’s important to note that this program will not replace first responders or ambulance services. This program simply supplements and extends emergency medical response capabilities to the county.
“Our local ambulance services and first responders do an outstanding job in providing emergency medical care. However, there are many times when Deputies are the first to arrive at a scene. These Deputies are trained and equipped to provide for the more advanced medical needs of the victim(s) until Fire and EMS arrive,” Sheriff Scott Buzynski added.
The Emergency Medical Response Team was developed by Deputy Walter, an experienced paramedic and firefighter, with oversight from Sheriff Buzynski and others. Deputy Walter said, “It’s advantageous to see this kind of collaboration between Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical Services. Integrating both areas of skillsets undeniably broadens the base of public safety coverage for the county.” Additional Deputies serving on this team are Deputy Cory Hartmann and Deputy Mitch Franck, both experienced Emergency Medical Technicians.
In February 2021, the Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Buchanan County Health Trust to purchase equipment for this program. In June, supplies and equipment items were purchased, and in October, the Sheriff’s Office was authorized as an EMT-level service by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services.
Sheriff Buzynski is pleased to announce that this new program will provide these added response services at no cost to the county. Medical supplies are coordinated through Buchanan County Health Center and the Buchanan County EMS Association. In addition to this team, all Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies are trained in CPR, first aid, basic front-line medical care and carry AEDs with them at all times.
Sheriff Buzynski and Deputy Walter would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Buchanan County Health Trust for the grant award, and to the Buchanan County EMS Association and Buchanan County Health Center for assistance in getting this program off the ground.