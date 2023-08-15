Last time, we began our look at stamps that were used in place of postage due stamps on short-paid postcards. Both regular issue stamps and commemorative issues were brought into emergency use when post-offices ran short of postage due stamps. Here are a few additional examples.
Figure #1 shows a picture postcard sent from Beyrouth (Beirut) Lebanon, to New York City in July of 1926. The card was mailed with a 3-piaster stamp. However, the postal rates in Lebanon had recently changed and the card required 6 piasters for mailing to a non-domestic destination. Although the card received no due marking in Lebanon, when it arrived in New York, a sharp-eyed postal worker recognized the deficiency and applied the New York due marking. At the time, 6 piasters were equal to 15 centimes. Since only 3 piasters had been pre-paid, the card was short paid by 3 piasters or 71/2 centimes. As was the custom, the 71/2 centimes were rounded up to 10 centimes the equivalent of 2 U.S. cents. Instead of a 2-cent postage due stamp, a 2-cent Washington stamp of the 1922-1932 regular issue was applied. When the addressee appeared to collect the card and paid the 2 cents postage due fee, the Washington stamp was cancelled, and the customer received his mail.
The next card (Figure #2) was mailed from Berlin, Germany to Detroit, Michigan, in May of 1929. The correct postage for the card would have been 25 pfennigs but only 5 pfennigs were prepaid. The card was short paid by 20 pfennigs which was indicated in Germany by the boxed “T” marking and the accompanying handwritten “20c” notation indicating that the due amount was 20 centimes. At the New York Foreign Branch of the Post Office, the card received the New York Opera Glass due mark containing “4” inside it. The exchange rate in 1929 was 5 centimes equaled 1 U.S. cent. Since no postage due stamps were available, the 4 cent Martha Washington denomination of the 1922-1932 regular issue stamp was substituted for the postage due stamp. When the card was delivered to the addressee in Detroit and the 4-cent fee was paid, the card was delivered. This is the only 4 cent value of the 1922-1932 regular series that I have seen used as a postage due stamp substitute on a postcard!
Not all postage due stamp substitutes came from the first part of the 20th century. Consider the card pictured in Figure #3. This card was sent from France to New Jersey in 1962. At the time, the overseas postcard rate from France to the United States was 30 centimes. The sender of this card used a French stamp that was the equivalent of 25 centimes. This left the card short-paid by 5 centimes. By 1962, 1 cent U.S. was only equal to 3 and not 5 centimes. This meant that the due amount in U.S. currency was one and two thirds cents which was rounded up to 2 cents U.S. In place of a 2-cent postage due stamp the 2-cent Jefferson of the 1954-1973 Liberty series was substituted and cancelled when the addressee paid the due fee and collected his card.
Up to this point, all our examples of substitute postage due stamps have been from the then current regular issue stamps of the day. However, Figure #4 shows a card with a difference. This, card was mailed from Douglas, the Isle of Mann, in July of 1928. It was addressed to North Carolina and was posted with a 1-penny stamp. The postcard rate from Great Britain to the United States was one-and-one-half pennies. The card was marked with the English coffin due mark and assessed 10 centimes postage due (5 centime deficiency and an equal 5 centime penalty). When the card reached the United States, it received the “Postage Due 2 Cents” marking and a 2-cent Valley Forge commemorative issue was affixed. The stamp was cancelled upon delivery to the addressee. Although postage due stamp substitutes are uncommon, for every 100 regular issue stamps used for this purpose, there are fewer than one commemorative issue stamps used.
Finally, Figure #5 is of a rare and highly desirable card sent from New South Wales to the Philippines under U.S. administration in 1908. The card was short paid by one half pence which was equal to 5 centimes. The deficiency was doubled to 10 centimes as was the rule established by the Universal Postal Union. This was accounted for by the rectangular postage due marking showing 10 centimes due applied at the post office in New South Wales. When the card reached Manila, the postal clerk must not have realized that the penalty had already been added to the fee and he doubled it again to 20 centimes or 4 cents. That is when the 4-cent McKinley regular issue stamp was added to the card in place of a postage due stamp. It was cancelled when the addressee took delivery of the card and paid the due fee.
That’s all for now. Until next time, stay safe and good hunting!