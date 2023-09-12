Every so often, I go through my postcard collection looking for cards that I think Barr’s readers will find interesting. This time, I have chosen five cards including some parcel post postcards, a card with a British stamp used in Cuba, and an unusual use of a George Washington stamp. I hope you will enjoy my selection!
In August of 1912, Congress approved a set of twelve Parcel Post stamps to be used on parcels of fourth-class mail. The stamps came in values of one, two, three, four, five, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, fifty, seventy-five cent values and in a one-dollar value. The seventy-five-cent value was the very first stamp from any country to depict an airplane. The stamps went into effect on January 1, 1913. In June of 1913, the Postmaster General approved all current United States stamps for use on fourth-class parcels. On July 1, 1913, Parcel Post stamps were approved for use on all regular mail including postcards.
Figure #1 shows a local postcard sent to and from Bucksport, Maine. The card was postmarked on July 5, 1913, during the first week of the Parcel Post stamps legitimately being used on first class mail. The one-cent value of the Parcel Post stamps paid the domestic surface postcard rate of one cent. The picture side of the card shows a young man and a young woman in an embrace with a caption reading, “We Love Each Other Don’t We. Although the publisher of the card is not given, the card is #214 of the “Life Series”.
Figure #2 shows a picture postcard published by the Detroit Publishing Company #11255. The picture is captioned, “Indian Women of Acoma Pueblo, N.M.” The postcard was sent on July 31, 1913, to Haarlem, the Netherlands. The card was postmarked by the Amarillo & Pecos RPO. Postage was paid by the two-cent value of the Parcel Post stamp. This was the correct postage for the foreign surface postcard rate. While the once cent Parcel Post stamp on a postcard is rather common, the two-cent used on a postcard is much harder to find used correctly.
And speaking of being used correctly, consider the card shown in Figure #3. This card was sent from Charlottesville, Virginia to Alexandria, Virginia, on August 31, 1913. The postage used was a two-cent Parcel Post stamp. Since the domestic surface postcard rate was only one cent, why pay an extra penny? The card had no add-ons or other reasons to require a letter rate. However, the written message is not fully contained within the allotted space (not something that the normal writer would usually take into consideration). Perhaps the write simply thought that all mail required the letter rate of postage which at the time was two cents. We will never know for sure so it will remain a postcard mystery.
Another postcard mystery comes in the form of the card shown in Figure #4. This if a real photo picture postcard showing the capital building in Havana, Cuba. The card was sent from Havana to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The slogan postmark applied on March 16, 1937, reads in Spanish and in English, “The only genuine Havana cigars are those made in Cuba”. The mystery is in the stamp used to post the card. It is not a Cuban stamp but one-and one-half pence Edward VIII stamp of Great Britain. Since the card obviously found its way through the Cuban postal system, why was the “foreign” stamp allowed? Two possibilities; one, the card simply slipped by the Cuban postal clerk; two, the card was sent from a British tourist aboard a visiting ship and mailed through the Cuban postal system. This would have been allowed by the regulations of the Universal Postal Union. Again, we will never know for sure.
Finally, Figure #5 shows a postcard folder from the 1933 Century of Progress Chicago World’s Fair sent from Chicago to Eskilstuna, Sweden, in August of 1933. Because the folder contained a written message, it qualified for the foreign letter rate which at the time was five cents. The stamp used to pay the postage was the five-cent value of the Washington Bicentennial issue. While the half-cent, one-cent, one-and-one-half-cent, two-cent, and three-cent values of this issue are sometimes found on postcards, the use of the five-cent value is not common.
That’s it for now. I hope you have found these examples of postcards interesting. Until next time, stay safe and good hunting!