Question, when is a postage due stamp not a postage due stamp? Answer, when it’s a regular issue stamp or a commemorative used as a postage due! Confused? Well maybe the following examples will help to clarify the answer to my question.
Not all small post offices carried a complete line of postage due stamps. Even the larger post offices would occasionally run out of the lower denomination of the dues and when that happened, the mail clerks would have to substitute another stamp to act as a postage due. Consider the example shown in Figure #1. This picture postcard showing the Yacht Pond in Queen’s Park in Glasgow, Scotland was mailed to Newport, Vermont in 1907. It was franked by a one-half pence British stamp which paid half of the then required one pence rate for a foreign destination card. The deficiency of one-half pence, which equaled 5 centimes, was recognized in Great Britain and the card was marked with the 10-centime coffin style due mark (5 centime short-paid and 5 centime penalty). When the card reached the receiving post office in New Your City, the 10-centime due was converted to 2 U.S. cents (1 U.S. cent equaled 5 centimes). Apparently, the New York post office was out of 2 cent postage due stamps and a 2 cent Washington of the 1903 regular issue was substituted. The card was then forwarded on to Vermont. The 2-cent substitute postage due was cancelled there indicating that the addressee had paid the 2 cents due to the postal system and had received her card.
Figure #2 shows a picture postcard sent from Hungary to Ohio in 1910. Used to send the card was a 5-filler regular issue Hungarian stamp. At the time, the postage required to send a postcard from Hungary to the United States was 10-fillers, so the card was underpaid by 5 fillers. Each filler was equal to one centime and so the card was marked with the “T” within a circle postage due marking and a handwritten “10” in blue crayon at the Hungarian post office. This represented the 5-filler deficiency and the penalty of 5 fillers. When the card arrived in New York, the 10 centimes due was converted to 2 U.S. cents and the 2 cent Washington stamp of the 1908-1909 regular issue was applied. When the card reached Ohio, the addressee paid the 2 cents due; the 2 cent Washington stamp was cancelled, and the card was delivered.
The last two cards both originated in France. The card in Figure #3 was sent from Paris, France, to Columbus, Ohio, in June of 1909. Although mailed with a 10 centime French Sower series stamp, it was actually a double card (Figure #4) which required letter postage which was 25 centimes. It was therefore short paid by 15 centimes. The card received the typical French triangle postage due mark and was then forwarded to the United States. In New York, the 15-centime due was doubled to 30 centimes (15 centime deficiency plus an equal 15 centime penalty) which converted to 6 U. S. cents. Apparently, no postage due stamps were available at the time so three 2-cent Washington regular issue stamps from the 1908-1909 issue were substituted and the card was sent on to Ohio.
Finally, Figure #5 is a picture postcard sent from Paris, France to Elkton, Maryland. This card was sent without any postage having been prepaid. The minimum postage due on unfranked mail was 30 centimes which was doubled to 60 centimes due to the matching penalty. This Translated to 12 United States cents. Again, when no postage due stamps were available, one 2-cent and two 5-cent Washington stamps from the 1908-1921 regular issue stamps were attached before the card was then sent on to Elkton. While the use of the 2-cent Washington as a postage due stamp is uncommon, the use of the higher value 5-cent Washington stamps as postage due substitutes is highly unusual!
Next time, a few more postage due stamps that really weren’t. Until then, stay healthy and good hunting!