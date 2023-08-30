This year at the Iowa State Fair, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA members had many members attend and enter projects.
Andrew Pingenot, Carly Schlarbaum, and Evan Lopata did a great job representing the chapter and have been working very hard on preparing their projects all year. Andrew entered a newly restored Oliver 77 Tractor to the Ag Mechanics show where he received 3rd in the first-year restoration division. Evan exhibited over fifty entries in the horticulture show. Evan said’’ My favorite part of the state fair was seeing all the produce laying out on the tables and seeing all the time and effort other people and myself have put into growing amazing vegetables.”
After his impressive showing, Evan is now holding the title of Iowa State Vegetable Champion! He won first in jumbo zucchini at 9.15, tomato at 2.22, and butternut squash at 6.57 lbs. His winning streak continued with winning normal 1st watermelon, slicer tomatoes, roma tomatoes, jalapeños, cabbage, butternut squash, acorn squash, spaghetti squash, summer squash, zucchini, and white potatoes. He received second in tomato, roma, cabbage, yellow beans, sweet corn, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, acorn squash, zucchini, white potatoes, jumbo potato at 1.13 and jumbo cabbage at 7.16 lbs. He placed third with yellow beans, watermelon, summer squash, anaheim peppers and first on a basket that was decorated with multiple varieties of produce. Carly Schlarbaum exhibited her horse in different shows including barrels, flags and poles where she received red ribbons in all categories.
Several other FFA members participated in the State Fair through other routes with Izzie Birker participating in the Iowa State Queen Contest, Grayce McClintock served as a Grandstand Usher, and Cal Christenson and Carlie Clark were able to serve as Free Stage Attendants. For these members the Iowa State Fair certainly met this year’s expectations of “The Best Days Ever!”