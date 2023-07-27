VINTON- GOING TO THE CHAPEL…AND YOU’RE GONNA GET MARRIED! But first? You’ll need a dress, and some shoes, and flowers, and accessories, and….
You can get all that and more at The Bridal Garden, Vinton.
Emily Henkle, owner of Nature’s Corner, bought the building connected to the flower shop back in October of 2022, “We kind of hem-hawed around for a month...deciding on what we were going to do.” She looks around with contentment at the remodeled building who has undergone a heavy make-over under her creativity and direction since the purchase.
Bride-to-be’s now have a local option with a big-city selection of gowns, jewelry, accessories, gifts, and more to choose from.
A ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, July 28th to mark the occasion.
More on this story to come!
The Bridal Garden-Vinton is located at 315 A ave., Vinton, IA, just next to Nature’s Corner,(319) 318-5084