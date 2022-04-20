VINTON, Iowa — Opening night of the 2022 season is slated for this Sunday, April 24, at Benton County Speedway.
The five weekly classes from last season will be returning this year, along with the addition of the Legends.Direct Legends cars, competing weekly for the first time in history on the Vinton quarter-mile.
Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by 96.5 KISS Country, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Kwik Star, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company, and Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts all make their return to weekly competition starting Sunday.
Grandstand admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for kids ages 6-14. Kids five and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult. Pit passes are $30.
Both grandstand and pit gates open at 4 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 and racing at 6.
Stay up-to-date all season long at the online home of the Bullring at BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook.
All events at the speedway in 2022 will be broadcast by IMCA.TV.