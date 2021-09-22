Miss Harriet runs a clean, cozy home with the help of the none-too-bright and perpetually terrified Tweenie, and accompanied by as zany a cast of boarders as you are likely to meet. There’s Mr. Richards, the poet who practices dying to spark his inspiration. Gladys Klotz is a taxidermist who has a direct line to the spirit world and prefers her men stuffed, while Martha Willis has every imaginable illness, from leprosy to pneumonia to heart palpitations... and loves every minute of it. Poor Hortense tries her best to keep up with Ivy, a free spirited ’artist’ who enjoys painting people’s faces, whether they want to be painted or not. Finally, the suave and mysterious Dirk Shadow and his sister Veronica have just arrived on the scene to hunt for Captain Schnook’s pirate treasure buried in the basement... or is it really just something left over from dinner? Leave it to the clever and ever-vigilant Dr. Sni-fell to unravel the mystery that will have audiences laughing from beginning to end. Performances will be September 30th at 7:00pm, October 2nd at 2:00 & 7:00pm, and Sunday October 3rd at 2:00pm at the Union Middle School located at 505 West St, Dysart. For more information call 319-239-8660 or email us at wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com.
Back row: Brayden Ryan, Missie Purdy, Pat Arp, Reta Callahan, Christian Ryan. Front Row: Jeremy Hartman, Ruth Laackmann, Sandi Hulst, Jana Ryan, Jennifer Reese.