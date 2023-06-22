Couples planning a wedding undoubtedly know that the food and drinks served at wedding receptions are major factors in how much guests enjoy the celebration. After all, hungry, thirsty guests will not be having fun.
According to the resource Wedding Forward, the national average cost per head at wedding receptions in the United States is $90. The wedding planning resource The Knot estimates that roughly 29 percent of a couple’s budget will go toward catering.
With so much money on the line and hungry guests to feed, couples face many decisions regarding their wedding day menus. Among the first questions a catering hall manager may ask is which type of dinner service couples prefer. Venues typically offer buffet and plated options, and the following can help couples choose which style is for them.
Plated service
A plated meal consists of all guests being seated and served a formal dinner, which usually includes an appetizer and entrée. A key benefit of this type of meal is that it ensures everyone eats at the same time. Guests sometimes pre-select their food options on the R.S.V.P, which means that catering halls have advanced knowledge of food allergies or special needs. Or they select from a predetermined menu at the reception. Plated dinners are efficient and can keep the wedding running on schedule.
Plated service features only a select number of meal options, which can be a negative for some couples. Guests cannot sample a few other things as they might like with a buffet. More servers are needed for plated service, so staffing costs may be more for this option than they are for buffet service.
Buffet service
A wedding reception buffet features various foods in chafing dishes at a single centralized buffet station. While guests sometimes serve themselves, typically waitstaff spoon portions onto guests’ plates. There tends to be more variety with a buffet, and this option may feel more relaxing as well. Buffet meals encourage guests to mingle and provides an opportunity to sample different foods.
Some people don’t relish carrying dishes of food back to tables and risking spillage on formal clothing. Buffet also is less formal than a plated dinner. Buffets may even be more costly, since catering halls need to have a greater amount of food ready. There may be long wait times for buffet as well.
Additional options
These are not the only meal services available. A new trend for weddings is food station service. This is similar to a buffet, but has different stations situated throughout the room to avoid bottlenecks. Food stations can be themed, with Mexican offerings at one station and French delicacies at another.
Some couples choose to eschew traditional dinners altogether. In the event of a wedding that takes place early or late in the day, a brunch or even a simple cocktail party with passed bites may be preferable.
Couples should consider food service as they plan their weddings, and choose an option that fits their wedding budgets and visions.