The right to vote is no doubt one of the most precious liberties we have. By our vote we can change the course of history. Our political party, our religious beliefs, or wealth does not matter.
Why are we hearing that there will be fewer drop boxes for absentee ballots? Why will there be fewer polling places and people having to wait hours in line to simply vote. (And no giving them a drink of water.) Is this possible in the United States of America? Does anyone think that this is OK. Of course not. I’m sure that the majority of registered voters would say that limiting voting rights is not how politicians should be elected to represent us. If you don’t believe that this is happening, look up new voting laws in Georgia.
In Iowa, you must now apply at least 15 days before the election for an absentee ballot. Not a big deal right? But what if you get called away because of some family emergency or in the hospital or any of the many things that happen in our lives and will not be here for the election. Should you lose your right to vote?
What is the purpose of reducing the number of days for voting in Iowa? This is the third time this has happened. In 2017 it went from 40 to 29 days. It has been reduced now to 20 days. Why are we slowly losing a little bit at a time our right to vote?
Women had to fight hard just to get the right to vote. Are we letting all our rights to vote be slowly taken away? And if they say it is to stop voter fraud — there were only 475 potential instances out of 25 million votes cast in the last presidential election.
Again, political party does not matter. It is all our right to vote!
Why don’t we make it easier to vote in this United States of America?
Donald Mumm
Independence