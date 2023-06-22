The wedding party lends helping hands

It’s been said it takes a village to raise a child, and it also can take one to plan a wedding. Despite most weddings only filling one day, many, many weeks of planning and various tasks are involved in creating magical and memorable events.
Bridal parties can prove invaluable during the wedding planning process and the wedding day if couples utilize their talents. According to the wedding resource The Knot, a typical wedding party consists of roughly four to five people on each side. That means around 10 individuals can provide extra help a happy couple needs. Here’s how the wedding party can assist future newlyweds.
• Assisting with choosing vendors
• Helping to pick out attire
• Putting together invitations
• Planning and hosting parties, like the engagement party, shower, and bachelor/bachelorette parties
• Helping the bride and/or groom dress
• Participating in photography sessions
• Serving as moral support for the couple, and helping to tame nerves or serving as a sounding board
Two members of the wedding party may go above and beyond the others in their roles. These include the maid/matron of honor and the best man, traditionally. However, there are no rules dictating that a bride needs to have a woman as her close attendant nor the groom a man. These roles can go to whomever the couple desires, regardless of gender, and the title can reflect couples’ choices.
The maid/matron/man of honor is the bride’s right-hand person. This person handles many wedding day details, including signing the marriage license and helping the bride get situated before walking down the aisle.
The best man/woman acts as the groom’s personal advisor and assistant. This person is a master of ceremonies and presides over the other groomspeople. He or she will be the other signature on the wedding license.
Both of these individuals will provide speeches at the wedding reception and may also offer words at other events throughout the wedding-related activities.
The parents of the couple also will enjoy roles of prominence during the wedding. They can provide support and share their own experiences. They may help offset the costs of rehearsal dinners or other pre-wedding parties. Parents may share their own special toasts and can participate in wedding day traditions, such as first dances.
Wedding party members can ask the couple which tasks they can manage and the bride and groom should feel comfortable delegating to alleviate some wedding planning stress.