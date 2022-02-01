JESUP – Theodore Philip “Ted” Thoma, 80 years old of rural Jesup, Iowa, died surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services were 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah as celebrant. Deacon Kevin Hagarty assisted. Music was by Brett Hershberger, organist; Nancy Weber, cantor and the St. Athanasius Choir. Casket Bearers were Luke Stessman, Carl Stessman, Dan Thoma, Wesley, Thoma, Wade Thoma, Joe Thoma, and Matt Thoma. Burial was at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup, where a Knights of Columbus Rosary was recited at 3:30 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Ted was born July 29, 1941, at home in Black Hawk County, Iowa, near Gilbertville, the son of Leander George Thoma and Augusta Marie (Nie) Thoma. He graduated from Don Bosco High School with the class of 1959. On June 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Rose Ann Kurt at St. John Catholic Church in Independence. Ted began farming at a young age, an endeavor he continued his entire working life. He raised livestock and was in the field from sunup to sundown when need be.
Ted was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus Council 8227 and the Jesup Lions Club. He was instrumental in the formation of the Wapsipinicon Snowmobile Assoc. in 1992; was a member of the Eastern Iowa Tractor Pullers Assoc; and the Black Hawk County Pork Producers.
Ted is survived by his wife, Rose of Jesup; three daughters, Diane (Mike) Johnson of Jesup, Connie Main of Independence, and Linda (Chad) Hoehne of Anchorage, Alaska; three sons: David (Diane) Thoma, Gary (Tiffany) Thoma, and Mark (Melissa) Thoma all of Jesup; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers: Jim (Mary) Thoma, Phil (Julie) Thoma of Jesup, Bob (Michelle) Thoma of Independence; and five sisters, Monica (Don) Magee of Cedar Rapids, Agnes Slifka of Minn., Angie (John) Dodge of Waterloo, Lucy (Tom) Ludolph of Silber Bay, Minn., and Theresa Stessman of Washburn.
His parents; two brothers: Charles Thoma (in infancy) and Danny Thoma; one granddaughter, Taylor Rae Thoma; and two brothers-in-law, Ken Stessman and Jerry Slifka, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and to Cedar Valley Hospice. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com